Tamar Braxton's Sisters Flock to L.A. to Support Her Through Divorce

Tamar Braxton won't have to go through her divorce alone ... 'cause the cavalry has arrived.

We got the Braxton sisters, sans Toni, at LAX and it's clear they've got Tamar's back. In fact, it's no coincidence they arrived days after she filed to divorce Vincent Herbert.

The Braxton ladies hinted this is sort of a family tradition.

Towanda told us they all have experience, unfortunately, in dealing with this kinda thing -- so they're prepared to get Tamar through the tough times.

An interesting tidbit here -- the Braxtons deny Tamar's firing from "The Real" was the last straw for the couple, saying this one's been coming for a while. They also seem to be saying it's about time.