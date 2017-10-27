Selena Gomez I Couldn't Ask Anyone for a Kidney ... Francia Volunteered

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez was on the verge of death, and couldn't bring herself to ask a friend or relative to give up a kidney ... but that's when Francia Raisa stepped up and offered hers.

Selena told NBC's "Today" her kidneys "were just done." She sounds like she was ready to give up at that point because she was unwilling to ask someone to make the sacrifice.

Francia was with her during the interview, and Selena got emotional as she explained how her friend volunteered, and, literally, saved her life.