Selena Gomez Opens Up About Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez was on the verge of death, and couldn't bring herself to ask a friend or relative to give up a kidney ... but that's when Francia Raisa stepped up and offered hers.
Selena told NBC's "Today" her kidneys "were just done." She sounds like she was ready to give up at that point because she was unwilling to ask someone to make the sacrifice.
Francia was with her during the interview, and Selena got emotional as she explained how her friend volunteered, and, literally, saved her life.
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith