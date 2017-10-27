Tyrese Someone Coached My Kid to Rat Me Out

Tyrese Says Someone Coached His Daughter to Rat Him Out

Tyrese insists the permanent restraining order his ex is trying to get against him is based on a story his daughter was coached into telling.

Tyrese filed docs saying the only evidence his ex-wife, Norma Gibson, has is hearsay from their 10-year-old daughter, Shayla. He firmly believes the little girl has been coached by someone while under Norma's care. Tyrese is not necessarily pointing the finger at Norma, but says someone coached Shayla.

He also says the only recent domestic violence incident was when Norma texted him saying she wanted to have his fingers cut off. She confessed, in a court declaration, to sending the message.

As we reported ... Norma's trying to keep Tyrese away from her and Shayla, claiming the singer went into a rage and pushed Shayla to the ground and beat her.

Tyrese says that's BS, and Norma's just bitter because he remarried.