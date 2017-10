Kendall Jenner Feels the Beat, Sorta At Migos Concert

Kendall Jenner Feels the Beat, Sorta, at Migos Concert

Kendall Jenner kinda jammed out at a Migos concert but spent at least as much time yaking with friends.

Kendall showed up at Camp Flog Gnaw, a music festival thrown by Tyler the Creator. You see Tyler and Kendall at the beginning of the clip. She clearly knows lots of people there.

Sounds like a fun night ... Mac Miller, Lana del Rey, Tyler the Creator, and Vince Staples all performed.

The festival was held in Exposition Park in Downtown Los Angeles.