Jeremy Meeks' Ex Demands Child Support from Big-Headed 'Playboy'

Jeremy Meeks' Ex Hey, Playboy with the Billionaire GF ... Pay for Your Kid!!!

Jeremy Meeks is an absentee father whose success as the so-called "Hot Felon" went straight to his head ... so claims his estranged wife.

Melissa Meeks filed docs demanding child and spousal support, as well as sole legal and physical custody ... claiming Jeremy sees their 7-year-old son "maybe 2 days a month."

In docs obtained by TMZ, Melissa says Jeremy "basically lives as a playboy with a rich girlfriend" ... TopShop heir Chloe Green. Melissa claims he drives a $150k car and has lots of jewelry now.

She doesn't list how much she wants in support because "I am not yet sure of his income, but I am sure it is more than mine."

She says Jeremy's "success went to his head and he left us." As we reported ... he filed docs back in July to separate from Melissa after 8 years. He filed for divorce in October.