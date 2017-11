Blac Chyna New Couple Alert Playboi Carti?

Blac Chyna Hanging Out With Playboi Carti

Blac Chyna looks like she has moved onto another rapper ... Playboi Carti.

Chyna shared video early this morning of her and Playboi Carti driving around Los Angeles -- filtering the video with hearts.

As we reported Playboi Carti was arrested back in July at LAX when he got in a heated dispute with his then girlfriend. The "Magnolia" rapper was arrested for domestic battery, but ended up not being charged.

Playboi, we recommend you learn from Chyna's past flings and hold off on the ink.