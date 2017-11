Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner The Gang's All Here To Celebrate Our Engagement!!!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Throw Engagement Dinner Celebration

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner pulled out all the stops Saturday night for their engagement dinner.

The celebration went down in NYC and lots of people showed up ... brother Nick Jonas, Ansel Elgort from "Baby Driver," film director Justin Ervin, Ashley Graham, Tom Holland and model Georgia Fowler.

Joe and Sophie got engaged 3 weeks ago and she posted a pic of a gigantic rock.

No word on when they're tying the knot.

Your move, Nick. On the other hand, being single is fun, too.