Kevin Hart, Karlie Kloss and More Stars Run the New York City Marathon

With great distance comes a great responsibility to run a decent time -- which Kevin Hart, Karlie Kloss and other celebs took up in the streets of New York this weekend.

A handful of stars threw on their running shoes Sunday and took part in the annual New York City Marathon -- all 26.2 miles of it -- including Kevin, Karlie, "Catfish" host Nev Schulman and ex-Giants running back Tiki Barber ... among others.

Kevin was all smiles for the camera ... which might've even made him miss the start of the race. As you can see, he wasn't quite ready for the starting shot. Karlie, on the other hand, was kickin' ass -- hitting mile 13 in stride.

The winner of the NYC Marathon turned out to Shalane Flanagan ... the first American woman in 40 years to win the race. She came in at just under 2 hours and 27 minutes.

Last we heard from Kevin ... he was on mile 16 or so.