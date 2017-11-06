Porsha Williams Handgun Stolen from Her Car

'RHOA' Star Porsha Williams Gets Gun, Louis Vuitton Bags Stolen from Car

Porsha Williams is out one gun, and a few expensive handbags, after someone broke into her SUV and jacked her stuff ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star tell us Porsha left her Range Rover in a garage at her assistant's home last week in the Buckhead section of ATL. An eyewitness says a man wearing a mask smashed a back window to get into the vehicle.

We've confirmed police took a report and are investigating.

The good news for Porsha is she hasn't been left unarmed -- we're told she has a 2nd handgun. Also, it looks like the suspect didn't get everything of value out of her whip.