Johnny Manziel Livin' Large In Hawaii With Bikini-Clad Fiancee

Football seems to be the last thing on Johnny Manziel's mind -- he's chillaxing in Hawaii with his insanely hot fiancee Bre Tiesi ... and appears to be lovin' life.

Just 3 months after a workout with a team in the Canadian Football League, the 24-year-old QB surfaced in Maui ... soaking in the sun after a friend's wedding.

Manziel has previously said he's determined to play football again -- and even though he doesn't look NFL ready at the moment, we know he's been training.

By the way, last time we spoke with Johnny he told us he's sober and focused on playing again ... and credited Bre with being a tremendously positive influence in his life.

She's also really, really good lookin'. Enjoy the pics.