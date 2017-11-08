'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Has Advice for Millie Bobby Brown

EXCLUSIVE
French model Thylane Blondeau has advice for kids out there being coined "the next big thing" like "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown, and she knows how to survive the hype.
Thylane walked her first catwalk at age 4 and was dubbed the 'World's Most Beautiful Girl' by age 6, when other kids were just learning to count past 100.
She's now 16 and still crushing it in the biz ... so when she arrived at LAX Tuesday, we asked her to coach up 13-year-old MBB. Thylane's first tip -- move to the South of France.
We should all be so lucky. She still has more practical advice, too, for Millie and other child stars.