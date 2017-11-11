A$AP Ferg Drops $20k on Diamond Encrusted Ferg Logo Ring

A$AP Ferg Sky's No Limit For My Jewelry Budget

A$AP Ferg's living by his credo ... by sparing no expense on a ring bearing the rapper's famed logo.

We're told Ferg dropped $20k on a new custom-designed 18-karat gold ring, iced up with pink and white diamonds spelling FERG ... made by Dave Bling of NYC-based DWS and Co. Jewelry.

A$AP tells us he wanted to create something that feels unique to him, and got the ring inscribed with "Sky's Not the Limit" to remind himself of that every time he holds the mic.

Spending a small fortune on bling should help him get his point across too.