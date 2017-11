Louis C.K. 'One Mississippi' Star Tig Notaro I Know His Victims

Tig Notaro knows a lot about Louis C.K. In fact, there's a scene in her Amazon show, "One Mississippi," in which a powerful man masturbates in front of a woman, and there are numerous stories that the male character portrays C.K ... and Tig wrote the episode.

Louis C.K. is an Executive Producer on the show but in name only ... he has no real involvement in day-to-day production.

Tig says she knows some of his victims and told our photog she's solidly behind them.