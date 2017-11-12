Blac Chyna Throws Dream's Second 1st Bday Bash ...

Blac Chyna Throws Dream a Second First Birthday Party

Blac Chyna didn't have as many famous guests at her party as Rob for Dream's first birthday ... but she had all the bells and whistles necessary to put it over the top.

Chyna pulled out all the stops Saturday at her home -- pool party, petting zoo and a huuuuuge cake -- so as not to be outdone by Rob's bash for their 1-year-old daughter Friday.

Nobody from Rob's side of the family was in attendance at Chyna's place -- which makes sense because she's suing all of them -- but the party was still packed.

Playboy Carti -- Blac's rumored new BF -- was there too.