Corey Feldman I'm Not Talking About Corey Haim ... I Promised His Mom

Corey Feldman Mum On Story that Corey Haim was Raped at 13

Corey Feldman says he made the mother of his good friend a promise not to talk about allegations Corey Haim was sexually molested when he was 13 ... and he's sticking to his promise.

We got Feldman outside Tao Saturday night, and asked him a story claiming Charlie Sheen raped Haim, something Sheen fiercely denies.

Corey's mom, Judy Haim, went on Dr. Oz recently and said a former actor sexually abused her son, but not Charlie.

Corey Haim died in 2010 at 38.