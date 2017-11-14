Jamie Foxx Perfected His Jay-Z Impersonation!!!

EXCLUSIVE
First, Jamie Foxx nailed the laugh ... now he's got the voice. Close your eyes and tell us you don't hear Jay-Z.
We got Jamie leaving Poppy Monday night in WeHo, and asked about one of the best parts of his stand-up routine -- celebrity impersonations. Last time we saw him, Jamie showed off his Jigga giggle and it was tight.
He's been sharpening his skills, because this time Jamie spit a few lines in Jay's voice -- and it's a great tease for his possible return to a comedy stage.
Watch and listen ... we definitely see a standing ovation in Jamie's future.