Jamie Foxx Perfected His Jay-Z Impersonation!!!

Jamie Foxx Perfected His Jay-Z Voice!!!

First, Jamie Foxx nailed the laugh ... now he's got the voice. Close your eyes and tell us you don't hear Jay-Z.

We got Jamie leaving Poppy Monday night in WeHo, and asked about one of the best parts of his stand-up routine -- celebrity impersonations. Last time we saw him, Jamie showed off his Jigga giggle and it was tight.

He's been sharpening his skills, because this time Jamie spit a few lines in Jay's voice -- and it's a great tease for his possible return to a comedy stage.

Watch and listen ... we definitely see a standing ovation in Jamie's future.