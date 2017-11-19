Drake 'Free Meek Mill'

Drake Says 'Free Meek Mill' During Boy Meets World Concert

Drake seems to have buried the hatchet with Meek Mill -- at least for now -- 'cause even HE wants his archenemy out of prison.

Drake was performing in Melbourne, Australia Sunday for his Boy Meets World Tour when he took a moment to shout out a fan who was wearing a "Free Meek Mill" shirt.

Drake echoed the sentiment by saying, "Free Meek Mill too, man. For real" ... to which the audience roared in approval.

The words are pretty powerful coming from Drake -- who, as you know, has had a long-lasting beef with Meek that seeped into this year ... despite Rick Ross trying to squash it.

Seems like much of the hip-hop community agrees on this one thing ... old feuds be damned.