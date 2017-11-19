Tyga Hits Up Soccer Match in Paris with Model Barbara Palvin

Tyga was hanging in Paris, France where it looks like he's back in business ... with another beautiful woman.
Tyga hit up the Paris Saint-Germain Football Club where he attentively watched the game.
The woman is Barbara Palvin, a Hungarian model who was named the Rookie of the Year for the 2016 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.
Tyga had been dating Arianny Celeste a few months ago but that seems to have fizzled.
It seems he's finally put Kylie Jenner in his rear view ... she did that months ago.