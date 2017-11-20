Christina Aguilera's Reaction to P!nk's Alleged AMAs Shade

Christina Aguilera Here's My Reaction to P!nk's Reaction

Christina Aguilera ﻿saw P!nk's grimace and raised her ... a grin.

We got Christina leaving The Nice Guy in WeHo after the American Music Awards. Judging from the stone-cold look on her face Xtina'd already heard about P!nk's facial reaction to her Whitney Houston ﻿tribute during the show.

P!nk's apparent reaction went viral with many thinking she was not feeling the performance. Well, Christina gave us her own reaction ... to the reaction.

They've had bad blood before -- remember Christina tried punching P!nk in the face years ago. Still, P!nk tried early on to diffuse this AMA beef with a tweet because she said she loved the performance.

Wonder what Christina thought of P!nk's act.