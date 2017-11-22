Kobe Bryant's Daughter Gets VIP Treatment from UConn, Early Recruitment?

Kobe's Daughter VIP Treatment from UConn ... Early Recruitment?

Kobe Bryant's 11-year-old daughter is already getting treated like royalty by the top women's basketball program in in the world ... begging the question -- is UConn angling for Gianna Bryant?

Mamba and Mini-Mamba hit up Pauley Pavilion in Westwood on Tuesday night to watch the Huskies take on UCLA. They sat courtside and they visited the players and head coach Geno Auriemma afterward.

The catch ... Gianna is a BALLER -- she's been training with her dad and learning all of his signature moves. Kobe has already dubbed her "Mambacita."

After the game, Kobe posted on social media -- "Thank you @uconnwbb for treating our baby girl to a night she will never forget #uconn."

Guessing UConn hopes Gianna remembers in about 6 years ...