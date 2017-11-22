'Little Women: Dallas' Star Bri Barlup Reveals Baby Daddy On Reunion Episode

'Little Women: Dallas' Who's My Baby Daddy? Wooda Ya Like to Know!

The "Little Women: Dallas" reunion went full Maury Povich when Bri Barlup revealed her ex, Wooda, is the guy who knocked her up ... and he ain't happy about it.

The reunion doesn't air until December, but we're told the taping ended with Wooda storming off the set. Producers brought him out as a surprise guest, and he was blindsided by Bri's baby bombshell.

We're told there was a chance the father was another dude Bri had been dating after they broke up ... so Wooda is demanding a paternity test. The exes already have a kid, 3-year-old Malik.

As for Bri, we're told she's ecstatic about keeping her baby daddy count at 1.