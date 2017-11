Miley Cyrus Check Out My Food Baby!!!

Miley Cyrus Says She's Not Pregnant, It's Just a Food Baby

Miley Cyrus posted an interesting 25th birthday pic ... with the hashtag, VeganTurkeyBaby.

She loves screwing with the media, so don't read too much into this, but she knew what she was doing for sure when she wrote the caption.

And check out the rhinestone chain Liam got her for her B-day.

Gotta say ... we know she started out young, but it feels like we've been following Miley for 3 decades. She was 11 when she first starred in "Hannah Montana."

Regardless ... Happy Birthday!!!