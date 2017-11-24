VH1 Star Kamal Givens Attacked By Monkeys in Thailand

VH1 Star Kamal Givens Monkey Attack in Thailand!!!

VH1 star Kamal Givens messed with the monkeys, and he became a bloody mess.

The "real Chance of Love" star was in Thailand Thursday shooting a documentary -- "N***** in Thailand" -- when he and Ricky Romance started playing with a group of monkeys at a sanctuary. A baby viciously attacked Kamal.

The video begins just before the attack and you hear the cries of a panicked Kamal as the baby goes to town on him.

Monkeys and people freaked.

Kamal was rushed to the ER with gashes on his legs and hand. He got six stitches on his hand and a bunch of bandages to cover the wounds.

Ricky tells us he's a lucky camper ... the monkeys could have ganged up on him and killed him. They'll be flying back to the United States Saturday.

As for the documentary… they had one day of filming left. It is unclear how they will incorporate the attack.