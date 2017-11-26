TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Cris Cyborg Not Ruling Out Ronda Rousey Fight

11/26/2017 12:10 AM PST

UFC's Cris Cyborg Not Ruling Out Ronda Rousey Superfight

EXCLUSIVE

The scariest soap opera in sports ain't over just yet ... 'cause Cris Cyborg ﻿says a superfight between her and Ronda Rousey ﻿might still go down one day.

We got Cyborg training in L.A.﻿ for her fight with Holly Holm ... and the women's featherweight champ told TMZ Sports ﻿"maybe this fight can happen" if everything were to fall into place.

The problem -- Cris doubts Rousey's ever gonna step foot back inside the UFC Octagon.

Still ... it's a 180 from the stance Cyborg took a couple months ago, when she said she didn't wanna scrap with Ronda anymore because she's a loser.

Cris also told us not to rule out a champ vs. champ matchup with Amanda Nunes ﻿... though she'd really prefer not to smash a fellow Brazilian. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web