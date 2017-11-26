Cris Cyborg Not Ruling Out Ronda Rousey Fight

The scariest soap opera in sports ain't over just yet ... 'cause Cris Cyborg ﻿says a superfight between her and Ronda Rousey ﻿might still go down one day.

We got Cyborg training in L.A.﻿ for her fight with Holly Holm ... and the women's featherweight champ told TMZ Sports ﻿"maybe this fight can happen" if everything were to fall into place.

The problem -- Cris doubts Rousey's ever gonna step foot back inside the UFC Octagon.

Still ... it's a 180 from the stance Cyborg took a couple months ago, when she said she didn't wanna scrap with Ronda anymore because she's a loser.

Cris also told us not to rule out a champ vs. champ matchup with Amanda Nunes ﻿... though she'd really prefer not to smash a fellow Brazilian.