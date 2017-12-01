UFC Star Francis Ngannou: I Hit So Hard, Ain't A Human Alive I Can't KO

UFC's Francis Ngannou I Hit So Hard Ain't A Human I Can't KO

Francis Ngannou -- the man Dana White says is the next UFC superstar -- tells TMZ Sports he hits so freakin' hard there literally ain't a human being alive who could eat his punch.

We got Ngannou -- who's fighting at UFC 218 this weekend -- in L.A. earlier this week ... and asked him about the video showing him absolutely destroying an arcade game that measures punch power.

"That force can put everyone down if you connect at the perfect position," Francis tells us ... "We are not a machine. We are just human."

We also talked to the man steppin' into the Octagon with Francis, Alistair Overeem, who tells us exactly when he's going to win the fight.

Just look out for that right hook.