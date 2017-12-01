Congressman Andre Carson Jay-Z for Prez!!!

Congressman Andre Carson Rooting for Jay-Z to Run for President

Jay-Z should give Donald Trump a run for his money in 2020 ... so says Congressman Andre Carson.

We got the distinguished gentleman from Indiana in D.C. Thursday, and asked him if he enjoyed Hova's 4:44 tour stop at the Capital One Arena. Carson gushed about the show ... and then took his praise one HUGE step further.

Check it out ... Rep. Carson -- who grew up in a similar environment to Jay-Z -- gives a shout out to Diddy, Damon Dash and Master P ... before anointing Hova a viable candidate for the White House.

Carson for Veep?