Joy Behar Lauer's Secret Door Lock Is NBD

Joy Behar Says Matt Lauer's Secret Door Lock Not So Rare

EXCLUSIVE

Joy Behar is pulling the veil back on one of the creepier aspects of the Matt Lauer story -- the secret button in his office -- and says the public shouldn't be so shocked.

We got Joy in NYC outside ABC Studios where she told us, "I liked Matt at one point." Hardly high praise, and she admitted she had heard some rumors flying around for years.

As we told you, one of Lauer's accusers claims he had a button under his desk to secretly lock his office door. Joy's reaction to that might make ya pause the next time you walk into someone's office.

Especially if your boss is Dr. Evil.