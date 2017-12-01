Pamela Anderson I'm Not a Victim Blamer And I WON'T Apologize!!!

Pamela Anderson Will Not Apologize for Alleged Victim Blaming

Pamela Anderson is doubling down on comments made to Megyn Kelly about Harvey Weinstein's accusers knowing what they were getting into when they went to his hotel room alone ... and says she won't apologize.

Anderson tells TMZ, "This is not victim blaming" ... she never said women deserved to be abused. Pam calls Weinstein "a sexist pig and a bully."

The former "Baywatch" star touched off a firestorm when she told Kelly, "It was common knowledge that certain producers or certain people in Hollywood or people to avoid, privately," adding, "You know what you're getting into if you're going into a hotel room alone."

Pam says she wants perpetrators punished, but adds women need the "ability of self-protection." As for what type of self-protection, she says "There are a lot of self-protection courses. There is even a well known story of suffragettes learning martial arts."

And she goes on to say "women [must be] aware of certain problems and how to spot them and fight them. It is totally hypocritical to ignore this."

Pam tells us the issues are very complex, adding, "[I] will not get coerced into apology."