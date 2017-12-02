iHeart Jingle Ball 2017 Features Taylor Swift, Chainsmokers, Sam Smith and Demi Lovato

iHeart Jingle Ball 2017 Features Taylor Swift, Chainsmokers, Sam Smith, Demi Lovato

The Jingle Ball tour in L.A. brought out the stars for sure Friday night.

The concert, hosted by iHeartRadio and Capital One, went down at the Shrine Auditorium in downtown L.A. and the list of performers is pretty incredible .. Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, Sam Smith, Liam Payne, Ryan Seacrest, Logic, Charlie Puth, The Chainsmokers and a bunch of others.

It's an annual event that hits cities across the United States, including Dallas, San Francisco, San Jose, Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Washington D.C., Chicago and Atlanta.