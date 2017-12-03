Justin Bieber I Get My Kicks from Yeezys

Justin Bieber Shows Off His Addidas Yeezys in Bright Yellow

Justin Bieber much be rich, because he dropped $700 for a band spankin' new pair of Adidas Yeezy Semo ... in frozen yellow no less!

The Biebs was tooling around Westwood, showing off the coveted kicks. No sign of Selena.

It is possible .. since he has ties to the Kardashians, he might have scored a pair for free.

Biebers been staying put in L.A. recently, probably for 3 reasons. He's taking time to chill after cancelling his concert tour, his girlfriend is in the City of Angels, and that's where he goes to church.