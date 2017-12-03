Kesha Says Grammy Nominations Feels 'F****** Amazing

Kesha Grammy Noms Feel F****** Amazing!!!

Kesha didn't hold back about her Grammy noms ... she says "F****** amazing!"

The singer was at LAX Saturday when our photog asked how it felt to be nominated. She answered quickly in between signing for fans as she made it inside the terminal.

Kesha's got 2 noms -- one for Best Pop Vocal Album for "Rainbow," and other for Best Pop Vocal Performance for her single, "Praying." They her first Grammy nominations ever.

As for fans who think she was snubbed because she deserved more ... well, Kesha was gracious.