Khloe Kardashian What's Behind the Bag, Khlo??? Ooh, Ooh ... We Know!

Khloe Kardashian Hides Baby Bump Behind Purse and Under Loose Sweater

Khloe Kardashian was doing her best Monday to hide her growing baby bump.

Paps got Khloe leaving the studio where the Kardashians film their confessionals for their show, and she made sure to keep her purse well in front of her belly on the way out. She was also wearing a super loose sweater.

We broke the story ... Khloe's preggo with her first kid ﻿-- and her BF, Tristan Thompson, is the daddy.

She's a little more than 5 months pregnant ... so we expect to see more cover in the coming months.

Bring on the bigger purses and sweat suits!