Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Throw Sons Joint Merry Monster Mash Birthday

Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Happy Birthday Saint & Reign They Do the Monster Mash!!!

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian killed 2 birds with 1 stone by throwing their sons a joint monster-themed birthday party where Santa even made the guest list.

The Kardashians do parties right and this was no exception because the sisters added a little yuletide vibe by installing an ice rink in the backyard. Pretty hard to pull off in L.A. in December.

Kim's little monster Saint turns 2 this Tuesday, and Kourtney's youngest, Reign, is 3 on Dec. 14, which you know means double the presents this month!!