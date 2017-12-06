Warren Moon Sued For Sexual Assault, Allegedly Grabbed Assistant's Crotch

Warren Moon Sued For Sexual Assault ... Allegedly Grabbed Asst.'s Crotch

Breaking News

Warren Moon is being sued for allegedly sexually assaulting and harassing his former assistant -- making repeated advances and once grabbing her crotch.

According to multiple reports, Wendy Haskell, 32, who worked for Moon's Sports 1 Marketing company, filed a lawsuit against her former boss in Orange County, CA ... alleging a pattern of sexual abuse perpetrated by the Hall of Fame QB.

Among the allegations ... Haskell claims Moon would pressure her to wear revealing clothing, make inappropriate sexual remarks and advances, and force her to sleep in the same bed with him on business trips.

She claims once while asleep in bed with Warren ... she woke up to his hand on her crotch. She says she removed his hand, but was then forced to sleep while he has his hand on her butt.

Haskell says when she voiced her concern over Moon's behavior, he threatened to replace her with someone who didn't object to his advances.

We've reached out to Moon for comment. So far, no word back.