Dan Rather Waxes Poetic After His First In-N-Out Burger

Dan Rather just broke a BIG story that changes everything -- for him, at least, because the legendary newsman just bit into his first In-N-Out burger!

Dan was seriously moved by the experience after making the long-awaited fast food stop in the Bay Area. Yeah, he's 86 years old, but as he wrote ... "I can honestly say it was worth the wait."

The CBS news vet is touring to promote his book, "What Unites Us." Sounds like he found a new chapter in between the patties of a double-double: "When in doubt, I now will 'In N Out.' And a great milkshake can certainly be a big part of #WhatUnitesUs."

Don't forget the fries, Dan.