Tobey Maguire & Jennifer Meyer Back Together ... At Least for a Night

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer split up over a year ago but you could never tell from this photo.

Tobey came out to support his estranged wife Thursday night at a launch party at the Sunset Tower hotel in WeHo for an event celebrating her jewelry collection. She's partnering with Jenna Dewan Tatum and profits from the line go directly to a charity -- Baby2Baby, which supplies diapers and other baby-related stuff to low income families.

Despite being separated, neither has filed for divorce.

Tobey and Jen frequently hang out but their 2 kids are always there ... not last night.

Unclear if there's a reconciliation, but there's definitely smoke.