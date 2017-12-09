Jessica Alba Time for a Shower ... A Baby Shower!!!

Jessica Alba Hosts Her Baby Shower in Beverly Hills

Jessica Alba got glammed up for a party with her gal pals ... all in celebration of her third baby, who looks to be well on his way.

Alba was fully bumpin' in a suede black dress Saturday as she made her way to Laduree in Beverly Hills ... which is known for its macarons and other tasty treats. She was surrounded by friends and family at the midday shower.

Jessica and hubby Cash Warren have 2 kids already -- 9-year-old Honor and 6-year-old Haven -- but it's unclear when baby #3 (a boy) is due.

But he has to be getting close. Congrats!