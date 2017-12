Scott Disick Wasted and Groovin' ... Never Too Early for a Cocktail

Scott Disick is back to his old ways, 3 sheets at 3:30 PM Friday in Miami.

Scott was holding on for dear life, first with gf Sofia Richie and then with his buddy David Einhorn, aka Papi.

Scott and Sofia are in Miami for Art Basel, but it looks like he was way more interested in entertaining himself and others at his hotel.

He's been traveling all over the world with 19-year-old Sofia, but he also comes back to L.A. to spend time with his kids.

Good luck.