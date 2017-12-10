Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. Like Father Like Son

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr Handles Soccer Ball Like a Pro

Cristiano Ronaldo's son may be living proof soccer greatness is genetic.

Check out the 7-year-old taking control of the ball after Saturday's Real Madrid vs. Sevilla La Liga match at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain. Real Madrid won the match by a score of 5 - 0.

Cristiano regularly trains his son, so the kid clearly has the Malcolm Gladwell advantage ... the best coach in the world.

Cristiano has primary custody of the boy, although his baby mama takes control when he's on the road with his team.