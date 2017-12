SNL Hey Santa ... Can I Have a Matt Lauer Toy?!!?

SNL hit a home run with an hilarious skit featuring some highly evolved kids who are more interested in sexual harassment, Trump's recognition of Jerusalem, the tax plan, and the opioid crisis than an Xbox.

Kenan Thompson nailed it as Santa and Kate McKinnon was one of the best elfs ever as kid by kid by kid put St. Nick on the spot.

The best line ... when one of the kids wanted a Matt Lauer sex toy.

Exasperated Santa is the best!