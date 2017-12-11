Bullied Student Keaton Jones' Mom Facing Backlash Over Confederate Flag

Bullied Student Keaton Jones' Mom Gets Backlash Over Confederate Flag

Photos and words posted by Tennessee student Keaton Jones' mother have many people questioning whether she deserves any of the sympathy generated by Keaton's viral video.

Kimberly Jones' Facebook page reportedly features several photos of herself and friends displaying the Confederate flag. There's also a post in August where she seems to be telling people to stop whining about slavery and racism. It's not clear exactly what she's referring to, but the post was written 2 weeks after the neo-nazi rally in Charlottesville.

One of the photos on her page shows Keaton and a few other kids. Keaton is holding the U.S. flag and another kid is holding the Confederate flag.

The video Kimberly posted of Keaton talking about getting bullied has won over a ton of celebs -- many of whom have invited him and his mom to Hollywood and sporting events.

You gotta wonder ... if Kimberly's posts -- especially the one where she shows zero sympathy for "butt hurt Americans" -- will make celebs and others reconsider their sympathy for her and Keaton.