Christopher Plummer Nabs Golden Globe Nomination for 'All the Money in the World'

Christopher Plummer Thanks, Spacey! Gets Golden Globe Nom for 'All the Money'

Christopher Plummer's gotta be saying ... that was easy!

The veteran actor earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor Monday just weeks after he replaced Kevin Spacey in "All the Money in the World."

As we reported ... Spacey was axed from the Ridley Scott film in early November on the heels of sexual assault allegations ... even though the movie was completely done. Plummer just started reshoots about 3 weeks ago, and presumably the Hollywood Foreign Press already saw enough to nominate him.

It's no wonder CP had zero qualms about taking on the role after Spacey was kicked to the curb.