TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Jimmy Fallon Salivating Over Stanton-to-Yanks ... 'OOOOOOH'

12/12/2017 11:23 AM PST

Jimmy Fallon Salivating Over Giancarlo Stantion Joining Yankees

EXCLUSIVE

Jimmy Fallon's so stoked on Giancarlo Stanton joining the Yankees, dude went straight PRIMAL when we asked him about the blockbuster trade.

"OOOOOOOOOH ... what a season we're gonna have, oh my goodness!" Jimmy told TMZ Sports in the Big Apple.

Fallon's New York born and bred ... so he couldn't even try to play it cool talking about Stanton -- and new manager, Aaron Boone -- joining the squad.

The real question -- how are Jimmy and Giancarlo gonna top Aaron Judge﻿'s appearance on "The Tonight Show?"  

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web