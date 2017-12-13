Hailey Baldwin Exercises in Lingerie for LOVE Advent Calendar

Hailey Baldwin Works up a Sweat in Lingerie

Hailey Baldwin's got your 2018 bod goals just in time for the New Year ... lingerie not included.

Hailey dolled up in white lingerie and balanced the hell outta her toned bod on a bosu ball for day 13 of LOVE Magazine's Advent calendar. Gotta say ... her balance is superb, and so are her bad ass pigtails.

The model told the magazine she works out in lingerie all the time. Guessing that's not at your local 24 Hour Fitness. Sorry, fellas.

