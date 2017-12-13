Omarosa Secret Service Gave Her Electronic Boot

Secret Service Yanked Omarosa's White House Access Card

Omarosa is officially persona non grata at 1600 Penn ... according to the Secret Service.

The agency confirms it deactivated Omarosa's pass which had granted her access to White House grounds. It's an odd announcement, considering President Trump and WH spokespeople have gone out of their way to say she wasn't fired Tuesday night.

As we first reported he would, Trump tweeted a very brief -- 11 words strong -- but kind send-off Wednesday afternoon.

The Secret Service was not involved in the termination process of Ms Manigault Newman or the escort off of the complex. Our only involvement in this matter was to deactivate the individual's pass which grants access to the complex. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) December 13, 2017

The Secret Service did deny reports agents physically removed Omarosa, but its statement about her access definitely flies in the face of the White House saying Omarosa would stay on until Jan. 20.

Hmmm ... left hand, meet the right hand?