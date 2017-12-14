The Royal Family Honors Grenfell Fire Victims

Royal Family, Adele Attend Memorial for Grenfell Fire Victims

The Royal family was among more than 1,000 guests who packed St. Paul's Cathedral to remember victims of the catastrophic Grenfell Tower fire.

Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Camilla Parker Bowles and Prince Charles took part in Thursday's hour-long national memorial in London. The remembrance comes 6 months after 71 people died in the apartment building fire ... which also left hundreds homeless.

Adele was also there clutching a white rose to honor victims -- along with Carey Mulligan and her hubby, Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford.