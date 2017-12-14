Morgan Spurlock Stepping Down From Production Company

Morgan Spurlock Steps Down From Production Co. He Co-Founded

The fallout from Morgan Spurlock's admission to past sexual misconduct has started -- he's stepping down effective immediately from the company he co-founded ... TMZ has learned.

Jeremy Chilnick -- co-founder of the Warrior Poets production company that produced the Oscar- nominated documentary "Super Size Me" -- tells TMZ ... Morgan's stepping down and the company will be run by Jeremy and other equal partner, Matthew Galkin.

As we reported ... Morgan came clean about his checkered past that included an accusation of rape and paying off a former female assistant following sexual harassment allegations.