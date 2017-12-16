Conor McGregor Forget Pacquiao ... I Want an MMA Fight Next!

Sorry Pacquiao ... Conor McGregor says his putting his boxing career on hold for a bit -- because he wants his next bout to be a "real fight."

Conor was out with his baby mama Dee Devlin in NYC when he was asked about his fighting future -- and rumors he's hammering out a deal to box Manny Pacquiao.

But McGregor shot that down real fast -- insulting the sweet science in the process ... saying, "I think a true right is what I want to do next."

He added, "MMA next."

The big question ... who's up first in the UFC? Nate Diaz? Tony Ferguson? Tyron Woodley??

One thing's for sure ... Conor ain't down with the WWE -- and had a short 4-letter word for Vince McMahon's company.