Hot Felon Jeremy Meeks' GF Chloe Green Wearing Huge Diamond Ring

Looks like Jeremy Meeks is moving quickly -- the massive rock on his gf Chloe Green screams we're engaged.

The couple hasn't announced anything yet, but Chloe's left hand was weighed down Friday by a big ol' diamond during a Beverly Hills shopping spree.

Chloe's Topshop billionaire dad, Sir Phillip Green, was in town too -- so it's possible the whole fam's coming together to celebrate.

TMZ broke the story ... Jeremy and his estranged wife, Melissa Meeks, are deep in divorce settlement talks. What's the big rush? You might be looking at it ... on Chloe's ring finger.