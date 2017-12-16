KYLE Amazed by Wildfire Relief Efforts But Help's Still Needed!!!

KYLE's Amazed by L.A. Wildfire Relief Efforts, But Pleads for More Help

KYLE's deeply moved by his hometown of Ventura banding together amid raging wildfires ... but says there's still a lot to do to help victims out.

We got the "iSpy" rapper at LAX Friday, and he tells us he's been floored by the humanity people have shown for those in need, but he's pleading to not let up ... and says he's got some big stuff planned to help out too.

As of Saturday, the Thomas Fire is the state's third largest in history and is still only 40 percent contained. Since the blaze began, it's destroyed over 1,000 structures (about 750 homes) and burned 260,000 acres.

More than 8,000 firefighters have been battling the fire, but like KYLE says ... it's going to take everyone chipping in to get through the disaster.